MPD: Woman injured in Milwaukee St. hit-and-run dies days after crash

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A 65-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash on Madison’s east side over the weekend died Monday, according to Madison police.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Milwaukee Street at North Stoughton Road.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After the crash, the suspect reportedly ran from the scene to a nearby home where he allegedly armed himself with a golf club and knife while threatening police during a brief stand-off.

RELATED: Suspect armed himself, arrested after standoff following hit and run

The suspect eventually turned himself in. He was arrested on tentative charges including OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. The suspect is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.