MPD: Woman, dog uninjured after unknown suspects fire airsoft or BB gun rounds on city’s east side

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for suspects who allegedly fired either an airsoft or bb gun at a woman on Madison’s far east side Thursday night.

Police said the victim was walking her dog around 11 p.m. when she stopped at the northeast corner of Ellen and Startker Avenues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Around the same time, a tan four-door sedan-style vehicle pulled up to her with one of the occupants reportedly yelling an expletive at the woman about her dog. One of the occupants then fired an estimated 20-25 shots at the woman before driving off.

Police said the woman her dog were not hit by any of the projectiles.

According to an incident report, there were at least two people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

