MPD: Witness reports seeing white sedan speed off after shots fired

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded Monday night to a report of shots fired on Bunting and Oriole lanes.

According to an incident report, several witnesses reported hearing three or four gunshots. One witness said they saw a white sedan with tinted windows speeding off from the area after the shots were fired.

Officers recovered two shell casings at the scene, the report said.

Police said there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

