MPD: Witness reports person hanging out of vehicle window while pointing handgun at other vehicle

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police received a report of someone who was hanging out the window of a moving vehicle while pointing a handgun at a second vehicle on the city’s west side Monday night.

According to the incident report, a driver told police a car and SUV were driving erratically in the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The witness said she took “evasive actions” to avoid getting hit, with one of the vehicles driving on the sidewalk at one point. The woman told police she saw at least one of the occupants aiming a handgun at the other vehicle.

Officials said a separate witness reported hearing a possible gunshot after seeing two vehicles chasing one another on the 4200 block of Portland Parkway at about 8 p.m.

Police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.

