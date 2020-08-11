MPD: Witness follows driver suspected in hit-and-run crash, man suspected of OWI

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said they arrested a man suspected of driving drunk shortly before his car caught on fire.

A witness began following a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening. The crash reportedly happened at the S. Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road intersection.

Police said Sergio Saucedo-Herrera, 33, of Madison, rear-ended a Ft. Atkinson woman’s car and left the area before the crash was reported.

A witness began following his car while talking with police. Officers caught up with Saucedo-Herrera at the intersection of Bruns Road and North Walbridge Ave.

Police said his car was smoking when officers arrived on scene. It eventually caught on fire, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Saucedo-Herrera faces tentative charges of operating while intoxicated second-offense and hit-and-run. No mug shot was immediately available of Saucedo-Herrera as of Tuesday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments