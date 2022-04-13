MPD: ‘We are doing everything we can’ to find sexual assault suspect

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re doing everything within their power to find the man who sexually assaulted a woman on the city’s northeast side earlier this week.

While detectives with the Madison Police Department haven’t yet identified the man or taken anyone into custody in connection with the assault, 23-year-department-veteran Lt. Justin Ostrenga said the department is working closely with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to process evidence from the scene that may lead to an arrest.

“Hopefully we can get some luck there if the suspect is in the system,” Lt. Ostrenga said. “Sometimes people aren’t in the system yet with DNA.”

Ostrenga added that the department is considering bringing in a sketch artist so detectives can share a depiction of the suspect, which could lead to tips from the public.

Following the initial report, police canvased the neighborhood in hopes security footage from nearby residences might have captured the suspect as he ran away after the assault. Police said they’re hopeful that residents in the area reach out and share that footage with detectives.

In the meantime, Ostrenga said residents should stay cautious and aware of their surroundings.

“We, and I’ll speak for all of MPD – this is very concerning. It’s troubling. It’s awful,” Lt. Ostrenga said. “I don’t want to be one of these TV shows that.. ‘There will be justice’ and make some big statement, but we are doing everything we can to find this dude, and hopefully we have some luck sooner than later.”

