MPD warns would-be visitors against Mifflin Street Block Party, says people will be cited for participating

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is warning would-be visitors that all Mifflin Street Block Party festivities “will not be tolerated this year.”

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” Chief Vic Wahl said. “Any parties or gatherings occurring are in violation of the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. Please do what’s best for public health and stay home.”

The annual block party was scheduled for Saturday.

Police officials said people who gather for the block party will be cited. According to a news release, the minimum fine for creating a public health nuisance is $376.

Wahl said that if any UW-Madison students are cited, their information will be shared with the Dean of Students.

“Holding a gathering like the Mifflin Street Block Party during this crisis would go against the current orders and every public health recommendation we have,” Director of Public Health for Madison and Dane County Janel Heinrich said. “It would be extremely irresponsible and would certainly result in more COVID-19 cases in Madison, Dane County, and likely beyond as we know Mifflin has always been a destination.”

The full release can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments