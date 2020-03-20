MPD: Uptick in property crimes over past week

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have seen an uptick in property-related crimes in the west district over the past week.

According to an incident report, crime analysts have seen more crimes, including burglaries and thefts, in the past week.

The report said there have been 53 property-related calls for service since March 13. Twenty-five of those have been in the west district.

Police said community members should keep their garage door shut and locked at all times; keep vehicles locked with nothing in plain view; and secure doors and windows at home.

Officials also remind community members to communicate with neighbors via phone or social media about issues in the neighborhood, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

