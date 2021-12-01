MPD unveils SPIDR Tech text line, first of its kind in Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department unveiled a new text messaging line Wednesday, meant to help officers connect with the community.

The SPIDR Tech service sends text messages to smartphone users who call 911 or MPD’s non-emergency line, the department said.

MPD is the first agency in Wisconsin to use the technology.

Messages are automatically generated, and a victim acknowledgment message will be sent explaining any ongoing investigations.

“We want to hear from the people we serve,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. “We need to hear from them in order to improve as a department.”

Those who use the service will be able to provide feedback through a story.

Messages will not be sent if callers or officers are in immediate danger, such as a domestic disturbance or 911-hang-ups.

The Department said messages will not ask for personal identifying information

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.