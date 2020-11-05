MPD: Uber driver’s car stolen during food pickup

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — An Uber driver’s car was stolen while picking up a food order Wednesday afternoon, according to Madison police.

An incident report said the man briefly parked his Toyota Corolla to grab an order at the Buffalo Wild Wings in East Towne Mall. Police said he left his wallet inside the car, which was unlocked and still running.

When the driver left the restaurant, the report said his vehicle was gone.

