MPD trying to identify motorcyclist who shows ‘significant disregard for traffic laws’

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who has been driving recklessly in the East Washington Avenue area and in downtown Madison this week.

According to an incident report, the man has shown “significant disregard for traffic laws, motorist safety, and has endangered the public on numerous occasions.”

Police said they tried to stop him multiple times, but he rides off each time.

His bike is described as a black and white dirt bike with placards on the sides and front with the number 70 on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-245-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

