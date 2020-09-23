MPD to introduce new K-9 named after 5-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will introduce its newest police dog Friday morning at Elver Park.

Dominic, the MPD’s newest K-9, is named after a 5-year-old boy who died in a vehicle crash in 2018. The boy, Dominic May, loved dogs, helping others and dreamed of becoming a police officer, according to a news release.

In the wake of May’s death, his family created Dominic’s Ripple, a group focused on sharing acts of goodness in the Madison community. One of the group’s first goals was to sponsor a Madison Police Department K-9 in honor of May.

K-9 Dominic, or “Domo” for short, has been training with the MPD’s K-9 unit for several months. He is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard from the Netherlands. He’s trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, area searches, evidence searches and handler protection.

Domo will be formally presented with his MPD badge at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday. May’s family and representatives from Dominic’s Ripple have been invited to speak.