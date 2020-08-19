MPD: Thieves steal Madison couple’s SUV, credit cards

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison couple had their SUV and other belongings stolen from their home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

An incident report said the residents on Keswick Court possibly forgot to close their garage door, as their Honda CR-V and purse that was in the kitchen were both missing when they awoke.

The burglars also used some of the victims’ credit cards before the accounts were frozen, police said.

