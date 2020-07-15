MPD: Thief attempts to remove SUV from driveway, can’t get it out, leaves it abandoned

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an attempted theft on School Road early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, there were five vehicles parked in a driveway of a home.

The report said “a couple” of them were unlocked, while a thief found a key to a SUV inside one of them.

Police said the SUV was parked in by the other vehicles, but the thief attempted to get it out by driving the SUV into the others.

Officials said four vehicles, including the SUV, had been commandeered, suffering minor to moderate damage.

The report said the SUV was left abandoned and running after the person trying to take it could not get it out of the driveway.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments