MPD: Television crew attacked by looter on State Street, News 3 Now camera vandalized during protest

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A television news crew was attacked while on air early Tuesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

An NBC 15 reporter and photojournalist were reporting on the violence and looting that took place along State Street overnight when the incident happened.

Police said the incident happened along the 600 block of State Street around 5 a.m.. Officers were in the area and able to locate the suspect shortly after.

A News 3 Now crew also was also targeted by demonstrators Monday night. Someone used spray paint to damage a News 3 camera as one of our photojournalists was gathering information and shooting video.

Unfortunately our camera lens got spray painted as well pic.twitter.com/XFFdlmJZ4c — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 2, 2020

Comments

comments