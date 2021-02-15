MPD: Teen wearing GPS monitoring device arrested for stealing purse, SUV

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A teen wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly stealing a vehicle and woman’s purse, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was eating at the food court in West Towne Mall when a 16-year-old grabbed her purse and ran into a stolen SUV waiting outside the mall.

Shortly after this incident, police said the teen stole another vehicle and crashed into a snowbank in downtown Madison.

According to the release, officers arrested him and took him to the Juvenile Reception Center on multiple charges, including theft. The teen was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device, police said.

