MPD: Teen car thieves spotted driving over 100 mph in stolen SUV

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say some young car thieves were clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on the Beltline Tuesday morning.

Police say they stole a 2019 Jeep from a driveway on Keswick Drive around 9:30 a.m. They say one teen drove away in the Jeep, while others drove off in another stolen SUV.

Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement team spotted the Jeep on the Beltline soon after, topping more than 100 miles per hour. Officers say they tried to stop the car near Rimrock Road, but they were not successful.

Madison police say there were 53 reports of stolen vehicles in March. That’s up from 30 in March 2019. Officials say “stopping this criminal activity remains a priority, yet despite efforts of officers and detectives, the crime spree remains unabated.”

