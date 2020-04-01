MPD: Teen breaks into parked cars on driveway, drives off in stolen car

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man had his garage broken into while working from home Wednesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a man’s garage in his Quincy Avenue home opened around 4:10 p.m.

Police said he saw a teenager with a hood pulled around his face running from his property to a nearby Nissan Rogue.

Officials said the man saw two other teenagers inside the Rogue, who then drove away from the area quickly.

The report said the man was able to remember the license plate, which police found was stolen from a west side home Monday.

The man said the teen had gotten into two cars parked outside his home and was likely looking for keys, which were not in the cars.



