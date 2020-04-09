MPD: Teen boys crash stolen vehicle into squad car; police find handgun, 7 key fobs

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found a handgun and seven key fobs after three teen boys crashed a stolen vehicle into an unmarked squad car Thursday morning.

According to the incident report, the crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Walter St.

Earlier that morning, police said the same group of teens had broken into a home on Dolomite Lane.

MPD’s Central District Community Police Team attempted to stop the stolen car and arrested the teens with the help of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

