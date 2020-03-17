MPD tasked with enforcing crowd orders, shares steps to protect officers from coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is sharing the ways its responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“MPD is committed to providing public safety and serving the community during this uncertain time,” Acting Chief of Police Victor Wahl said in his blog Tuesday.

Officers have been issued personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection. Employees also have disinfectant wipes to clean buildings and vehicles.

With state and county orders in place prohibiting most gatherings of more than 50 people, local police departments are responsible for enforcing these orders. Wahl said so far this has not been an issue in Madison.

Staff are also practicing social distancing when feasible and to handle incidents by phone when possible, Wahl said.

The department has also canceled meetings in community rooms, routine fingerprint services and civilian ride-alongs.

The department is also looking into having some support personnel work from home.

