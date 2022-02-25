MPD SWAT finds multiple firearms, drugs from search warrant

by Shelby Evans

photo curtesy of Madison Police photo curtesy of Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. — While serving a warrant Thursday morning police found three firearms, large amounts of ammunition, cash and drugs inside a west side residence,

According to a press release, the Madison Police Department SWAT team assisted the Violent Crimes Unit to serve the warrant.

It was part of a Sunday evening weapons offense investigation.

The residence the warrant was served at was on the 8300 block of Blackwolf Drive.

Along with the items, police detained two people.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

