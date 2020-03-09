MPD: Suspect tries to hit people with car in parking lot following fight

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to hit people with a car following a fight last Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, the car’s driver tried to fight an acquaintance by swinging a hammer, but later got in their white car.

Police said the driver tired to use the vehicle to strike several people who were in a Mineral Point Road parking lot.

The report said one victim being pursued threw a rock at the car and broke a window.



