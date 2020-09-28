MPD: Sun Prairie man arrested in connection to disturbance, threatens law enforcement

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police announced Sunday that a Sun Prairie man was arrested in connection to a disturbance earlier this month.

According to an incident report, police responded to a disturbance in the 4600 block of East Washington Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 17. Police were told about a white Buick with a broken back window that had left the scene. When police were interviewing witnesses, a car driven by Atticus J. Mcfarlane returned to the area but then drove off.

The report said Mcfarlane had gotten angry about conversations inside his car when he was in the back seat. Police said Mcfarlane started to change the gear shifter while the car was still in motion. Once the car came to a stop, Mcfarlane climbed onto the car’s open sunroof and punched the car’s female driver.

Authorities said the driver was pulled from the vehicle, and Mcfarlane left the scene.

About an hour later, police responded to a second call where a white Buick had crashed into a landscaping rock near the 5800 block of Halley Way. Officers responded to the scene and found Mcfarlane trying to free the vehicle.

Mcfarlane was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. While in the squad car, Mcfarlane attempted to kick out the window. He also threatened an officer and their family members.

He was booked on suspicion of battery; resisting and obstructing a police officer; disorderly conduct; threat to law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration first offense; and misdemeanor bail jumping.



