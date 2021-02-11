MPD: Street racer crashes into man’s vehicle after driving nearly 100 mph on East Washington Avenue

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was struck by a stolen car on East Washington Avenue following a high-speed street race.

According to an incident report, the 67-year-old man was driving near North Fourth Street when his car was struck by a white Kia Forte. The 67-year-old man was uninjured.

Prior to the crash, a witness reported seeing the Kia racing a dark-colored SUV while going nearly 100 mph. Police said the driver of the Kia lost control and struck the victim’s car.

The suspect abandoned the Kia and fled the scene in the dark-colored SUV they were seen racing.

