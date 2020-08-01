MPD: Stray bullet ricochets off sidewalk, hits 9-year-old in shin during shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A 9-year-old child was hit in the shin by a stray bullet following a shooting in Madison on Friday.

According to the incident report, Madison police were sent to the 4200 block of Portland Parkway for reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Officials said a white sedan, metallic green SUV and black SUV were seen speeding nearby when the shots were heard.

Police believe occupants in each of the vehicles were shooting at each other, as multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

About 250 yards away, a 9-year-old was playing outside when a bullet ricocheted off the sidewalk and hit them in the shin, officials said. The child suffered a small bruise as a result. Officials said no one else was hurt and that there was no property damage.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

