MPD: Stolen vehicle spotted speeding around Madison, nearly hits person

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WISC-TV

MADISON, WIS. — Madison police say a car stolen this weekend has been spotted speeding around the city.

Officers responded to a burglary at a home along Tarragon Drive around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Electronics, keys and a Lexus were stolen, police said.

Officers and community members reported seeing someone driving the Lexus recklessly Saturday night. According to the release, one witness said the Lexus nearly hit him while speeding down E. Washington Avenue.

The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is following leads.

