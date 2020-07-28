MPD: Stolen vehicle found heavily damaged, abandoned in middle of road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was found heavily damaged and abandoned Tuesday morning.

According to the incident report, officials responded to a car crash in the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive at 7:28 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 2020 Ford Escape in the middle of the road.

Officials said the vehicle was stolen hours earlier during a home burglary in the 6000 block of Malabar Lane.

Police at the scene said it appeared the SUV was driven on a sidewalk before striking a large landscaping stone. The driver then went into a mailbox and took it out before going back on the roadway and smashing into an SUV that was parked on the street.

The report said multiple sets of keys belonging to other vehicles were found inside the Escape, which “smelled strongly of smoked marijuana.”

The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident.

