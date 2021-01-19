MPD: Stolen Toyota seen traveling at 120 mph prior to hit-and-run crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police took four teens into custody Saturday morning shortly after witnesses reported seeing a stolen vehicle driving at 120 mph on Northport Drive.

According to an incident report, the stolen vehicle, a 2015 Toyota RAV4, hit two other vehicles at the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Lexington Avenue. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

The Toyota eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of Milwaukee and Schenck streets before police set up a perimeter in the area to apprehend the occupants of the vehicle.

Multiple officers, including K-9 units, eventually took two males and two females into custody. Three of the vehicle’s occupants were juveniles.

One of the juveniles was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of hit-and-run of occupied vehicles. The two other juveniles were tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – party to a crime.

The fourth occupant, 18-year-old Marcus L. Brinkley, was booked into the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – party to a crime.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.