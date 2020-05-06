MPD: Stolen Jeep causes bunker damage during golf course joyride

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating damage done by a stolen Jeep driving across Odana Hills Golf Course on Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, the Jeep Patriot was also seen on a nearby bike path, running red lights, and speeding around the West and Midtown Police Districts.

The report said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but did not chase it.

Officials said the damaged Jeep was dumped by thieves after they bailed out near Allied Drive.

Police and a police dog attempted to locate them, but were unsuccessful.

A City of Madison Parks supervisor said the Jeep appeared to have raced around parts of the course and jumped a bunker, causing damage.

One license was plate was found in a sand trap.

Police said the vehicle was stolen early Monday morning during a burglary at an Island Drive home.



