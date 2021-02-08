MPD still searching for leads 1 year after Blair Street homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of Aaron Johnson's family

MADISON, Wis. — One year after a 22-year-old was shot and killed in his home, Madison police are still looking for answers.

During their initial investigation, police said the killing of Aaron Johnson was targeted. Officials have not identified any suspects in their investigation.

In the wake of Johnson’s death, family and friends called for an end to gun violence.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.