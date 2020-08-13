MPD: Speeding car refuses to pull over during traffic stop, ends in rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — An attempted police stop downtown ended with a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officers working on Packers Avenue attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.

Officials said as soon as the officer turn on their lights, the car sped off and did not attempt to stop. Authorities said no pursuit was initiated with the squad immediately turning off its lights and coming to a stop.

Moments later, shortly before 5 p.m., police said a call came in for a rollover crash at the intersection of East Johnson Street and Sixth Street.

Police said the speeding car hit another car and flipped over.

Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital for an arm injury, while a 2-year-old child, who appeared uninjured, was transported as a precaution.

The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.



