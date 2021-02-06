MPD: Silver Alert issued for missing Dane County man

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

Missing Dane County Man Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a Dane County man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said 78-year-old Cyril M. Hetsko was last seen at 4321 Westport Rd. wearing a red parka, dark pants and white tennis shoes. Hetsko is 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 225 pounds. He is described as a white man with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police said they got a call shortly after midnight on Saturday from family members saying Hetsko and his car were missing when they checked his home. Hetsko drives a 2016 Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin plate 194-UNN.

Hetsko has been suffering from dementia, and does not have friends or family in the area, according to an incident report.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hetsko’s location to contact the Dane County Dispatch Center at 608-255-2345 or call 911.

