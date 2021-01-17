MPD: Shots fired, 10 shell casings found on Madison’s east side

Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said they found approximately 10 shell casings in the middle of the street after responding to a report of shots fired near the intersection of N. Sherman Ave. and Manley St. at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

