MPD shares video of of fireworks exploding near squad cars following August protest, asks public for information

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking the public for information and sharing videos of two commercial grade fireworks being launched at police officer and city property in late August.

Police were patrolling in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 after a night of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned destructive.

The first video, which is attached below, appears to show an object flying toward the intersection of University Avenue and Park Street before blowing up as an MPD squad car drove through the area around 1:20 a.m.

The second video shows an explosion captured by a squad car’s dash cam. Police said the squad car was in the 200 block of West Mifflin Street at the time of the explosion. Police said they had responded to the area around 1:55 p.m. to “quell the criminal behavior of several individuals.”

According to an incident report, no one was injured when the fireworks exploded. Police said no property was damaged in the explosions.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

