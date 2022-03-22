“A complete game-changer”: MPD shares how drone aids arrests

MADISON – You’ve seen them used at festivals, at breaking news, and now — near crime scenes. Drones may not be new technology, but their usage is new to police departments, including MPD.

Police were called to Fitchburg late Thursday night, where a cab driver said he had just been robbed by a passenger. The cab driver said the man had stolen his personal belongings, including an iPad. After tracking the iPad to a nearby wooded area, police released a drone to successfully find the suspect’s heat signature.

“It’s a phenomenal tool because it kept the suspect safe, it kept the officers safe in not getting too close to an individual who had just committed a robbery,” said MPD Captain Mike Hanson.

Trokon Karnga

Hanson said using the drone has completely changed officers’ toolkits when in dangerous situations.

“This is a complete game-changer because we can locate suspects like in this [situation],” Hanson said. “We can find their heat signature, we can keep them safe.”

Upon officers’ approach, the suspect, 39-year-old Trokon Karnga, reportedly lit a bush on fire and once again, ran from officers. A short time later, he was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail. He’s facing charges of armed robbery, negligent handling of burning material, and resisting an officer.