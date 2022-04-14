MPD set to graduate one of largest classes from Mounted Patrol Academy in recent history

by Site staff

BROOKLYN, Wis. — After four weeks of learning everything they can about horses, members of the latest class of the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Academy are set to graduate this week.

Thursday marked the members’ final day of training at the Horse First Farm in Brooklyn.

The latest class of five members was one of the department’s largest in recent history.

“We train the riders that they could ride any of the horses owned by the department, but we also they cultivate and develop a partnership with one particular horse that is a little stronger,” Kelly Messera, the owner of the Horse First Farm, said.

Each officer learned a wide range of lessons, including learning how to drive with a horse trailer.

