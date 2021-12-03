MPD searching for suspects in cell phone store armed robbery

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two men reportedly robbed a west-side cell phone store at gunpoint.

Officers were dispatched to the Verizon Wireless store in the 6900 block of Seybold Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Employees told police two masked men entered the store demanding cash, and one of them pulled out a gun, according to an incident report.

The suspects stole several cell phones from the store.

A Madison K-9 officer tracked the suspects to a parking lot in the area where they potentially left in a vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

