MPD searching for suspect who stole cash, debit cards from downtown business employee

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are looking for a suspect after workers at Comedy on State reported someone broke into the employee locker room and stole cash and debit cards.

According to an incident report, the suspect entered an unlocked rear ally door that leads into the venue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said roughly $250 in cash, debit cards and IDs were taken from the locker room.

