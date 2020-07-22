MPD searching for man who robbed Denny’s restaurant

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Denny’s restaurant Tuesday night.

Officials said a man entered the Denny’s on 1798 Thierer Road at about 8:50 p.m. and demanded money from one of the employees. The person told the worker that he was armed with a gun and shortly after stole cash from the restaurant, according to the incident report.

Police arrived to the scene with a K-9 unit but did not find the robber.

The person has been described as a man in his 50s who is bald and had a black mask with black clothing.

Officials said no one was hurt.

