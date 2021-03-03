MPD searches for suspect after multiple bullet casings found

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found numerous bullet casings after a series of shots fired reports came in Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, a number of people reported gunshots and a person running with a handgun on the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive just before 11 a.m.

Officers arrived and setup a perimeter in an effort to search for the suspect. The report said police checked the area and found roughly 10 bullet casings nearby, though there were no injuries or property damage.

The suspect has not been found, and an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses described the person as a tall man around 20-years-old with longer hair. Police said he was last seen wearing faded jeans and a baggy red-hooded sweatshirt.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

