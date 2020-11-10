MPD: Scammer tried conning victim out of $500, claimed they would hurt woman if not paid

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A con artist tried scamming a West Lawn Avenue resident last week, claiming he would hurt the victim’s sister and family if the victim didn’t pay the con artists $500.

While on the phone with the con artist, the victim had his wife call 911. The victim’s wife asked the 911 dispatcher to have police check on the victim’s sister who also lives in Madison. Police checked on the victim’s sister, and she was fine.

While still on the phone with the con artist, the victim told the caller he wanted to speak with his sister before transferring the funds. The scammer refused and hung up shortly after.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.