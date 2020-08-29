MPD: Scammer poses as Madison police detective, threatens to jail victim

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded Friday to a victim who was scammed out of money after someone posed as a Madison Police Detective over the phone.

According to an incident report, the scammer claimed that the victim missed a court date and would have to pay a fine immediately or be taken to jail.

Officials said the scammer claimed that due to the coronavirus, the victim would need to send money through prepaid cards.

The scammer also reportedly took information on the cards over the phone.

In the report, police said they do not collect fees in the form of gift cards or over the phone.

