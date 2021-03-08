MPD says west side couple awakened by loud noise while cars stolen early Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. — Police say a couple living on Madison’s west side were woken up by a loud noise early Monday morning as their vehicles were being stolen out of their garage.

The couple told police when they went to go check on the garage of their home on Maple View Drive just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, they saw their Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Camry were gone. They also noticed major damage to their garage door and frame, which police say was likely caused when the suspects drove off.

Police say an officer saw the Rav4 driving recklessly on McCormick Avenue on the city’s north side shortly after it was reported as stolen. The car stopped in a parking lot before taking off again as the officer investigated. The stolen Camry was later found unoccupied in the same parking lot.

Police say the stolen Rav4 has not yet been found. The purse of one of the victims was still in the car, causing her to cancel her credit cards.

