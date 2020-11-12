MPD say man hit by car swung axe at windshield, 2 arrested following ‘chaotic’ disturbance

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two men Wednesday afternoon following a “chaotic” altercation in the 600 block of Mayfair Avenue.

Witnesses told police two men, 26-year-old Samuel Scott and 49-year-old Fabian Zepeda, were fighting in the middle of the roadway when Zepeda grabbed an axe from the bed of his pickup truck, according to an incident report.

Police said when Zepeda grabbed the weapon, Scott got into a vehicle and drove it at Zepeda, hitting him and launching him onto the hood of the vehicle. As Zepeda rolled off the vehicle he swung the weapon into the windshield. At the same time, a 22-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with Scott jumped out of the passenger seat of the vehicle because she was scared by the axe-wielding man.

After she jumped out of the vehicle, her legs ended up underneath the wheels and Scott drove over them, according to the report. She was left in the roadway in a lot of pain as the men both drove off, according to the report.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

Madison police officers spotted Zepeda’s truck on Stoughton Road and arrested him following a high-risk traffic stop, the report said. Police found the vehicle Scott was driving parked on Powers Avenue. Officers arrested Scott after they found him in the area.

Police said the axe was missing from the windshield of the vehicle Scott was driving when they found it, but there was an “obvious hole” in the windshield.

Both Scott and Zepeda were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.