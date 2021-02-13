MPD: Running car with young child inside stolen from parking lot

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A running car with a young child inside was stolen from the isthmus Friday night after a driver went inside a restaurant to wait for their food.

According to an incident report, when the driver went back to their car, they flagged down a passerby and told them their car with their child inside was just taken.

Police said the car was found minutes later near Winnebago Street at Linden Avenue with the child inside and reunited with their parents.

The report said no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

