MPD responds to weapons violation on east side; victim in hospital with serious injuries

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after Madison police responded to a weapons offense Friday afternoon.

Police were sent to the 4200 block of Maher Avenue at about 2:45 p.m., according to an incident report.

Officials said the victim was hospitalized, and a person of interest has been taken into custody. As of Friday night, police were unable to confirm the type of weapon or weapons used in the incident.

The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which is both active and ongoing.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

