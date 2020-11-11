MPD responds to strong-armed robbery at east side Walgreens

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a strong-armed robbery early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

According to an incident report, offices were dispatched to Walgreens in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police said an employee told them that a man, who did not appear to be armed, demanded money.

The report said the man left the store with cash.

