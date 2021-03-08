MPD responds to string of car break-ins

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have received numerous reports of items being stolen from cars overnight.

Officials said the following incidents have been reported since Sunday:

Multiple vehicles were rummaged through on Crawling Stone Circle.

A victim told police their car that was in an underground parking lot on the 100 block of North High Point Road had a window smashed with a purse stolen from it. The victim said the purse was in plain sight.

A car in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Independence Lane was unlocked and had a purse stolen from it overnight.

Another car’s window had been smashed on the 200 block of South High Point Road and had a purse stolen.

Windows were reported to be smashed on a car at a separate location on the 1000 block of North High Point Road. Officials were unable to confirm what was taken.

To prevent property crime, officials said residents should make sure car doors and doors to their homes are kept locked. Police said valuables in the garage, car and home should also be stored out of sight.