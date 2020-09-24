MPD responds to shots fired report on east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a shots fired report on the city’s east side Wednesday.

Police were sent to the 4300 block of Camden Road at about 5:15 p.m. for a report of several shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and did not find any property damage or other evidence.

No injuries were reported.

