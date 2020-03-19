Madison police find shell casings following shots fired reports on east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.

According to the incident report, several residents reported hearing gun shots in the 800 block of Vernon Avenue at 2:26 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and later found shell casings.

No injuries or cases of property damage were reported at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages, and officers are now canvassing the neighborhood.

